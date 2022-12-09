THOMASVILLE — Police are seeking two people who attacked a 75-year-old man after a traffic accident last week.

The man was traveling west on Unity Street toward Blair Street in his 2006 Dodge pickup about 10:25 a.m. Dec. 2 when he slowed down because of two vehicles stopped in his lane. A silver Nissan Juke with dark-tinted windows then rear-ended the man’s pickup, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

