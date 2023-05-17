HPTNWS-05-18-23 SUSPECT.jpg

Shown is the suspect vehicle in Tuesday's hit-and-run, described as a silver, early 2000s (2002-2006) Lexus ES. The vehicle has front-end damage between the headlight and emblem.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman who was crossing a street in downtown High Point Tuesday.

The sedan hit the 33-year-old woman about 1:30 p.m. as she was crossing Centennial Street between Green Drive and Russell Avenue near the Guilford County government complex. The woman wasn’t walking in a designated crosswalk, police said Wednesday. The vehicle drove off and was last seen in the area of Grimes Avenue and Hamilton Street.

