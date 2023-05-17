HIGH POINT — Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman who was crossing a street in downtown High Point Tuesday.
The sedan hit the 33-year-old woman about 1:30 p.m. as she was crossing Centennial Street between Green Drive and Russell Avenue near the Guilford County government complex. The woman wasn’t walking in a designated crosswalk, police said Wednesday. The vehicle drove off and was last seen in the area of Grimes Avenue and Hamilton Street.
