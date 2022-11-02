HIGH POINT — Police are still trying to find the car that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident last month and want the public’s help.
Frederick C. Council, 62, of High Point, was hit from behind while walking north on University Parkway the night of Oct. 16.
High Point Police Department investigators say the vehicle is a 2016 or 2017 Honda Accord with damage on the front passenger side, the hood and possibly the roof. The car would be missing its front passenger side headlight and turn signal light.
Police aren’t sure of the car’s color.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. Callers who provide tips leading to an arrest could receive a reward up to $5,000.
