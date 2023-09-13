HIGH POINT — Police and volunteers went door-to-door Wednesday in a northeast High Point neighborhood seeking information about the city’s latest homicide while also reassuring residents who live near the shooting scene.

One man was killed and three people were wounded in the shooting at a residence in the 2900 block of Creekview Court just before 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Isaiah Rakuwn Keel, 25, of Greensboro died at the scene of the shooting, which is in a neighborhood off Deep River Road.