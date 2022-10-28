HIGH POINT — High Point police have counted more than 50 sites in the city that they have dubbed homeless camps.
Chief Travis Stroud recently told the City Council Public Safety Committee that officers found around 54 wooded areas or vacant lots being used as camps at various times since the beginning of 2021.
“We started noticing a serious uptick in our homeless population and the crime that was associated with a lot of these individuals and where they were staying,” Stroud said. “So we started actively tracking our homeless population and the camps that were popping up throughout the city.”
Most of the sites are along the Main Street corridor near big-box retailers and the U.S. 29/Business 85 interchange at S. Main Street, he said.
“Not all of them are active at all times. They will be pretty transient,” Stroud said. “We’ll go clean them out or tell them they’ve got to leave, and they just go somewhere else.”
The most common police calls associated with homeless camps include aggressive panhandling, trespassing, public disturbances and illegal drugs.
“Homelessness is not a crime. So that is not the issue. It’s what people bring with it,” he said.
While a lot of the camps in High Point are hidden, the chief warned that the problem is going to get worse, and he brought up the example of West Coast cities where homelessness is much more prevalent.
“That happens to us, you can mark ‘livable’ off the little saying there, because it won’t be like that,” he said, referring to the city’s mission statement displayed in council chambers. “That is not where we can be as a city.”
Stroud said police are doing their part to address homelessness by enforcing the law and working to prevent crime. He did not ask the council for any new policy, ordinance or expenditure.
“I think there’s going to have to be a lot of people who step up to the table who can provide resources that we cannot,” he said. “This is not one of the things we can solve as a police department.”
Interim Community Development and Housing Director Nena Wilson told the committee that city officials have been working with their counterparts in Greensboro and Guilford County on long-term solutions to homelessness.
One idea being explored is working with developers to convert motels to permanent housing with support services for the homeless.
In addition, the county set aside $8 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that could go to individual agencies addressing homelessness or to new strategies.
Also in High Point, Open Door Ministries is working on a day center project and is proposing to use temporary pallet homes — small, spartan sleeping cabins — for winter shelters for the homeless.
