Members of the High Point Police Department’s investigations division are recognized with an award during the N.C. Gang Investigators Association annual conference in Winston-Salem earlier this month.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department recently received a statewide award for the way officers investigated a Halloween night shooting because the follow-up actions have since contributed to what police say is a drop in violent crime.

The N.C. Gang Investigators Association presented the police with a Special Achievement Award during the group’s annual conference in Winston-Salem earlier this month. The recognition involves the Oct. 31 drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive in east High Point during trick-or-treating that left a 10- and 14-year-old with gunshot wounds.