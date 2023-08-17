HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is seeking to implement new crime-fighting technology that would make use of public and private camera footage.
The proposed “real-time crime center” would enable police to monitor video feeds from sources such as body-worn and in-car cameras used by officers in the field, city traffic cameras at major intersections and cameras owned by businesses and residents who choose to provide access to them, Assistant Chief Curtis Cheeks III told the City Council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday.
“It combines all of that into one resource so that our reaction and response is based off of real-time events instead of after the fact,” Cheeks said.
Police said the new technology would also help compensate for staffing shortages.
Police declined to say when they hope to implement the system and how much it would cost because it hasn’t yet been approved by the council. Cheeks said police will use existing staff to operate the center.
“The community has an option. They decide what level of camera access — if they have a residence or a business — that they want to provide,” he said.
For example, camera owners will be able to securely share recorded as well as live video feeds to aid in investigations, and schools could share videos in emergency situations.
“It’s not Big Brother. Sometimes the concept or the worry is that we will sit and we will watch each person as they move about our city,” Cheeks said. “We do not have time to sit in there and watch the city as a whole. They’re not constantly monitoring cameras. They’re looking for priority calls, priority incidents that they can actively jump on to assist with. And then if we have problem locations where we have camera access or (license plate reader) access, they’ll be doing spot-checks of those locations with the intent and the purpose to prevent things before they happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.