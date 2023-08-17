HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is seeking to implement new crime-fighting technology that would make use of public and private camera footage.

The proposed “real-time crime center” would enable police to monitor video feeds from sources such as body-worn and in-car cameras used by officers in the field, city traffic cameras at major intersections and cameras owned by businesses and residents who choose to provide access to them, Assistant Chief Curtis Cheeks III told the City Council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday.