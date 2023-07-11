HIGH POINT — Police released the names Tuesday of the two brothers who died in a murder-suicide this past Friday afternoon at a house in east High Point.

High Point Police Department officers found Russell M. Rose, 65, of Archdale dead in the driveway of the house in the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle just after 4 p.m. They found Randall G. Rose, 63, of High Point inside the house, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.