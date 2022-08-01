HIGH POINT — Police arrested two men and a juvenile Sunday and accused them of trying to rob a man in a car at gunpoint until the man pulled out his own gun.

A 55-year-old man told officers he was sitting in his vehicle about 9:45 p.m. at an apartment complex south of downtown in the 700 block of Russell Terrace when three young men approached, pointed a shotgun and demanded his car keys, the High Point Police Department said.

Trending Videos