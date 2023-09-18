ARCHDALE – Police were looking for a car that hit a pedestrian early Monday and did not stop.

The pedestrian was struck by a white Toyota Corolla with tinted windows, estimated to be a 2019 to 2021 model, with tinted windows in the 500 block of Daniel Paul Drive about 5:20 a.m., and it left going in the direction of Surrett Drive, the Archdale Police Department said.