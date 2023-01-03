HIGH POINT — Police are asking anyone who used an Electronic Benefits Transfer card at the two Walmart Super stores in High Point during December to immediately change the card’s PIN and check the account for fraudulent activity.
High Point Police Department officers found point-of-sale skimmers on registers inside the Walmart stores. Many of the victims receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, commonly known as food stamps.
People can check their account balance by calling the number on the back of the EBT card.
To request a card replacement, contact the local Guilford County Department of Social Services office or call 336-641-3000.
Police also recommend that people create an EBT EDGE account and place a block on out-of-state and online transactions.
Victims can report fraudulent activity to the High Point Police Department by calling 336-883-3224. They can also make a report in person at the High Point Police Department headquarters at 1730 Westchester Drive.
Investigators have learned the fraudulent activity may be happening in other area counties.
