High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 96F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.