HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department on Thursday identified Brian C. Burrow, 30, of High Point as the man who was shot and killed by an officer investigating a report of a man in a rage at a house in the northwestern part of the city.

Police didn’t release further details about the case, which has been taken over by the State Bureau of Investigation as is protocol with shootings by law enforcement officers in North Carolina. The officer hasn’t been named.

