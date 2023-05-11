HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department on Thursday identified Brian C. Burrow, 30, of High Point as the man who was shot and killed by an officer investigating a report of a man in a rage at a house in the northwestern part of the city.
Police didn’t release further details about the case, which has been taken over by the State Bureau of Investigation as is protocol with shootings by law enforcement officers in North Carolina. The officer hasn’t been named.
The officer had talked to Burrow at a patio door at the back of the house, police have said. After a short conversation, Burrow moved away from the door and returned holding a scoped rifle, and the officer shot him.
High Point Police Department records indicate that there were 31 calls for service at the Heidi Drive address since 2013, and he had been arrested a number of times, including on one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, injury to real property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury in late August 2022, according to police arrest records. Earlier that month he was charged with larceny, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.
In June 2020 he was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
In May 2018 Burrow was charged with driving after consuming a sufficient amount of alcohol, police records indicate.
Burrow was arrested in June 2016 on a charge of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and he was convicted in early 2018, according to N.C. Department of Correction records.
