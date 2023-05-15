HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department will hold several activities this week to mark the department’s annual Fallen Officers Memorial Week, including a service Tuesday night that is open to the public.
The memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive.
A memorial walk and run will be held Wednesday morning by police officers, department staff and their families. The route of the run will go through the intersection of Centennial and Russell streets downtown, which is where Officer Shelia Twyman was killed in a wreck while on the way to a call in 2001. Twyman is the last High Point Police Department officer to die in the line of duty.
Fallen Officers Memorial Week activities also include a fitness challenge among police personnel on Wednesday.
Fallen Officers Memorial Week coincides with National Police Week.
This year, the names of 556 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington. There are now 23,785 names engraved on the memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.