HIGH POINT – The High Point Police Department and the High Point Fire Department will compete for bragging rights and to help related nonprofit organizations in the third annual “Battle of the Badges” softball game in two weeks.

Tickets to the game, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Truist Point, 301 N. Elm Street, are $10 each and on sale now at the Truist Point box office, 303 Gatewood Ave. The box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

