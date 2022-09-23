HIGH POINT – The High Point Police Department and the High Point Fire Department will compete for bragging rights and to help related nonprofit organizations in the third annual “Battle of the Badges” softball game in two weeks.
Tickets to the game, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Truist Point, 301 N. Elm Street, are $10 each and on sale now at the Truist Point box office, 303 Gatewood Ave. The box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit Angels in Blue and the N.C. Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
The mission of Angels in Blue is to bring High Point police officers and the community closer together by granting Christmas wishes for families experiencing hardships. Families are nominated by police department employees and interviewed by staff. If the family is selected for the program, officers and employees shop for gifts, food and other items.
The N.C. Fallen Firefighters Foundation assists the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal with services and memorials for firefighters who have died in the line of duty, and it operates the state’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh. The foundation also conducts peer counseling and stress debriefings.
