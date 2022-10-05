HIGH POINT — Teams from the High Point Police Department and High Point Fire Department will square off on the softball diamond Saturday night to raise money for a pair of charities.
The first pitch for the third annual Battle of the Badges game will be thrown at 6:30 p.m. at Truist Point ballpark downtown. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the Truist Point box office at 303 Gatewood Ave. The box office is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, though tickets also will be on sale starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.
All proceeds will benefit Angels in Blue and the N.C. Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Angels in Blue raises money so that High Point police officers can fulfill Christmas wishes for families experiencing hardships. The police provide gifts, food and other items.
The N.C. Fallen Firefighters Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to honoring the fallen firefighters of North Carolina. The organization assists the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal with funeral services and memorials for firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
The police officers and firefighters split the previous two games in winning the Battle of the Badges. For more information call the police headquarters at 336-883-3224.
