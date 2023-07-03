HIGH POINT — A white trailer that police were looking for in connection with a man’s death in south High Point last week has been found.
Police said the trailer was found in Greensboro, but they released no other new information, including how the trailer is connected to the death of Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, of High Point.
Noriega was found badly burned late Wednesday in a modest-sized single-story house in the 400 block of Burge Place near Blair Park Golf Course in the Sherwood Village neighborhood. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The High Point Police Department said Friday that it was investigating Noriega’s death as a homicide because he had injuries that weren’t related to the fire. No other information about his death has been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.