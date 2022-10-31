HIGH POINT — Federal, state and local law enforcement are targeting an insidious practice by narcotics peddlers: Disguising drugs through packaging that mimics designs of popular candy and other snack items.

N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall joined High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud Monday afternoon during a briefing at the city police headquarters to discuss the results of a recent sting operation that used trademark infringement laws to target illegitimate activity.

