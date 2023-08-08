THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville Police Department dog was injured while helping subdue a man who police say was acting erratically in an outdoor public space this past weekend.

On Sunday at 1:10 a.m., Thomasville police went to the area of Memorial Park Drive and Culbreth Avenue after a caller reported that a man with a firearm was shouting profanities. Police found the man, Luis Tapia-Alvarez, 26, in a neighborhood in the 300 block of Memorial Park Drive, and an officer saw him holding something that he thought could be a firearm.