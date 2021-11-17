HIGH POINT — High Point police say dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles are a problem on city streets and they’re devising a crackdown strategy.
Chief Travis Stroud told the City Council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday that riders of these off-road vehicles, which are typically not street legal, often try to entice officers into pursuing them, but police policy is not to chase in most cases because of the potential danger posed to the public.
“This is a problem and we do not plan to ignore this,” Stroud said. “It’s not going to be long before one of our citizens takes matters into their own hands. We’re getting a lot of calls from people fed up with this.”
Police have had reports of dirt bikes causing damage to and following other vehicles, but there have not been any major crashes involving off-road vehicles on city streets, he said.
Some of the calls involve major thoroughfares like Main Street. Most incidents involve five or fewer of the vehicles.
It’s been more of a problem in larger cities.
In Greensboro, there were reports of 100 to 150 off-road vehicles riding through the streets during N.C. A&T State University’s recent homecoming, Stroud said.
“It’s seen as acceptable — just having fun, driving around,” he said.
The chief said it’s a “myth out there” that police have a blanket, no-chase policy. There have been 40 police pursuits to date in 2021, he said.
In general, a pursuit is permitted only when the suspect “presents a clear and immediate threat to the safety of others” or when “the necessity of immediate apprehension or investigation” outweighs the potential public-safety threat of a high-speed chase.
“We’re just not going to create the greater danger to the public by chasing for minor motor-vehicle violations or some property crimes,” Stroud said. “How bad is the crime? Are we creating a greater danger to our innocent citizens in this process?”
When it comes to motorcycles, mopeds, dirt bikes, ATVs, large trucks, buses or motor homes, the policy is more restrictive: It prohibits pursuit “unless there is an immediate threat to the safety or well-being of any person,” and it’s authorized by a supervisor.
“There are times we will chase these motorbikes and ATVs if the situation is in our favor, but they’ve got to be creating a pretty bad public-safety issue for us,” said Stroud. “Anything we can charge is a motor-vehicle violation, not criminal charges, (and is) very easy to ignore when it comes to court.”
The chances of apprehending a dirt bike or ATV rider in a pursuit are slim, he added.
“If a chase comes to an end, it’s almost always a crash,” he said. “None of these bikes are registered, so at the end of the day, the victim is going to pay for their own damages, because of these knuckleheads out here.”
Stroud said police are consulting with local prosecutors in formulating a multiphase plan that will be rolled out in the coming months.
“Results will take time. We won’t get into details of the plan today,” he said. “We’re going to seize quite a bit of property.”
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
