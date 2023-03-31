HIGH POINT — Officials of the High Point Police Department hope a new children’s book will shine a favorable spotlight on the department.
A release party for the book, “Little Eli and the High Point Police Department,” will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the High Point Public Library.
Storytime readings of the book are scheduled for 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. by Maj. Petula Sellars and Emilee Cook, the department’s community outreach coordinator.
The fully illustrated book tells the story of Eli, a little boy who is excited to meet his community heroes. In the book, Eli learns about several HPPD programs and events, including Community Day, the “Battle of the Badges” charity softball game, Angels In Blue and Police Assisting Little Schools, or PALS.
The idea for the book originated with Sellars, said Victoria Ruvio, HPPD communications specialist.
“She said, ‘We have officers that go into the schools almost weekly to read to children — wouldn’t it be neat if we had our own book to bring?’ ” Ruvio explained.
Lt. David Inthisane, supervisor of the department’s Special Victims Unit, wrote the book and came up with the idea of dedicating it to Eli, a High Point youngster who made a big impression on officers one day several years ago, Ruvio said.
“It happened during an investigation, when officers were at the scene for the majority of the day,” Ruvio said. “A little boy named Eli brought water bottles and snacks for the officers throughout the day. So Lt. Inthisane said, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we dedicated the book to Eli and his family, because he touched us on a really hard day.’ ”
In addition to the storytime readings, Saturday’s event will include a book-signing, visits with HPPD mascots Lt. Justice and Officer Courage, a display of police vehicles, giveaways and refreshments.
“One of our big hopes for this book is that people will get an inside look at the High Point Police Department,” Ruvio said.
“We’re known for fighting crime, obviously, but community is also important to us. We hope this book will help the community learn about our programs and hopefully inspire them to come out and support us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.