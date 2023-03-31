HPTNWS-03-31-23 BOOK.jpg

The police department’s new children’s book will be available for purchase at a special release party Saturday morning.

HIGH POINT — Officials of the High Point Police Department hope a new children’s book will shine a favorable spotlight on the department.

A release party for the book, “Little Eli and the High Point Police Department,” will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the High Point Public Library.

