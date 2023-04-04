HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department continues to seek information on who was responsible for shooting two men at an intersection near High Point University a week ago.

Police criminal incident reports reviewed Monday by The High Point Enterprise shed more insight into the shooting at Lexington Avenue and University Parkway, including that two motorists at the intersection had minor injuries related to traffic issues. The shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m. March 28 when people in one car fired at another vehicle.

Trending Videos