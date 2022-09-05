HPTNWS-09-06-22 COMMUNITY.jpg

Rebekah Denning, a technician with the High Point Police Crime Lab, gives Jonathan Alvarez, 8, a demonstration on taking a fingerprint at a previous High Point Police Community Day.

 Laura Greene

HIGH POINT — The annual Community Day of the High Point Police Department will mark a pair of firsts when the free event takes place this Saturday.

It represents the first time that Community Day has happened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the first time for the location at Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon Road in east High Point.

