HIGH POINT — Police Chief Travis Stroud said the High Point Police Department will offer active shooter security training and assessments this summer to all 33 public and private schools in the city, with the goal of visiting all schools before the start of the next academic year in about a month.
During a press briefing Wednesday, Stroud said the police department is stepping up training to counter active shooter threats at schools and is learning lessons from what went wrong with the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Law enforcement in the Texas community has been roundly criticized for mistakes in their response to an active shooter who ended up killing 19 children and two teachers.
The training being made available to High Point schools would be for teachers, administrators and other staff.
“This is a serious topic,” Stroud said. “It’s one of those things you hope never happens here. But it is happening in other places.”
The chief said one of his goals is to instill confidence in parents that their police department is as prepared as possible for an active shooter response.
Guilford County Schools welcomed the police department’s outreach.
“Guilford County Schools is grateful for its partnership with the High Point Police Department and our shared commitment to educate and inform our community,” said Mike Richey, senior executive director of emergency management for the district. “We believe that keeping our students and staff safe is a top priority.”
Stroud was complimentary of the school district considering body scanners for high schools across the county. The school system has had a pilot body scanner program this summer at High Point Central High School and Smith High School in Greensboro.
School system leaders plan to update the status of the body scanner program during a briefing today.
Stroud was critical of the response of law enforcement at the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. He said that poor decisions cost lives, and he wants to ensure that there’s no lack of leadership on the ground if there’s an active shooter threat here.
Stroud said the department’s goal is to train every officer to take charge of an active shooter scene and make command decisions.
The chief said when he became a rookie police officer in 1995, active shooter drills weren’t part of basic training.
The mass shooting at Columbine High School outside Denver, Colorado, in 1999 completely changed the perspective and approach of law enforcement. Now active shooter threats represent an integral part of police basic training, Stroud said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.