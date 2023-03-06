HIGH POINT — A 28-year-old man from Greensboro was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a house in the eastern part of the city, and a 25-year-old High Point man was arrested Monday.

The shooting took place just before 2:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Eskdale Drive, which is in an area north of the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Dillon Road. When High Point Police Department officers arrived, they found Michael S. Brown Jr. dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Trending Videos