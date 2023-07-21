HIGH POINT — A Greensboro man was arrested on Friday and charged in the June 28 killing of a High Point man.
According to a High Point Police Department press release, the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Yhonkelvin Juan Tolosa Castillo, 24, at a hotel in Greensboro. Castillo was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point and was not granted bond. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
