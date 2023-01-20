HIGH POINT — Investigators are trying to determine how a High Point Police Department car and a High Point YMCA shuttle bus wrecked, resulting in an officer being injured and taken to an area hospital.
The wreck happened in the center turn lane of the 1100 block of N. Centennial Street, near the High Point University campus, about 2:40 p.m. Thursday. No information was immediately available about whether the police car hit the shuttle bus from the Carl Chavis branch of the YMCA or the other way around.
