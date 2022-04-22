HIGH POINT – A High Point police captain this week became the first recipient of an award established to recognize those who make lasting change in the community.
At a banquet on Thursday at Green Street Baptist Church, Capt. Patrick O’Toole was presented with the Matthew Brown Legacy Award. The award honors the life and legacy of Matthew Brown, a master telecommunicator who died in 2021. Brown was committed to building stronger relationships between the community and those who serve it, according to the city. The award is presented to a city employee who embodies Brown’s spirit and vision.
Brown’s family reviewed the nominations and selected this year’s winner. His wife presented O’Toole with the inaugural award at Thursday’s banquet.
O’Toole was nominated for his leadership, mentorship, and the care and support he shows for his co-workers and the community, according to a press release from the High Point Police Department. He was cited for demonstrating the same levels of dedication, compassion and service as Brown.
O’Toole joined the department in 1995, after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has served in a variety of roles and is currently the captain of the Community Engagement Division.
Also at the banquet, Jonathan Crouse was named the 2022 Telecommunicator of the Year. The annual public safety honor recognizes the telecommunicator who demonstrates what it means to serve the community and surrounding public safety agencies and strives to go above and beyond.
Crouse, who joined High Point 911 in 2014, was nominated for his professionalism, knowledge, teamwork and high level of service to the public, according to the release.
