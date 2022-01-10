Breaking and entering
• Daniel Gelzer, 21, Madison Street, High Point, was charged with breaking or entering cars or other motor vehicles, Jan. 8.
• Treshaun Milton, 19, Kingstree Ridge Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with breaking or entering cars or other motor vehicles, Jan. 8.
• Adam Campbell, 20, Hart Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of breaking or entering cars or other motor vehicles, carrying a concealed gun, failure to comply, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 8.
Assault
• Amanda A. Mitchell, 33, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with affray, Jan. 9.
• Kendra Kennedy, 22, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray, Jan. 9.
• Debra Kennedy, 51, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray, Jan. 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Tatte-Donaneshea Moore, 44, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Jan. 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Terrance Parms, 31, Garden Club Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of driving after having consumed a sufficient amount of alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign and speeding to elude arrest, Jan. 7.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed at a residence on Berkley Street. The person was revived with Narcan but refused transport to a medical center, Jan. 9.
• Police broke up a fight among at least four people at a supermarket on Lexington Avenue, Jan. 9.
• Police assisted paramedics with a dog owner who was bitten at a residence on Edgeview Road by a family dog, Jan. 9.
• Police investigated four to five shots fired at an apartment complex on Samet Drive. No one was reported injured, Jan. 9.
• Police investigated a disturbance at a service station on Brentwood Street, Jan. 9.
• Police went to a residence on Rotary Drive after a relative checked on the resident and found him unconscious from a drug overdose. The resident was revived with Narcan but declined transport to a medical center, Jan. 7.
• Police went to Bencini Place, where a landlord thinks someone may be squatting at one of his apartments, Jan. 7.
• Police went to a residential complex on Green Drive after a report of a woman banned from the property returning there, Jan. 7.
