Assault
• Quineisha M. Lee, 25, Lake Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony child abuse, Aug. 2.
• Ashley Rodriguez, 45, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Aug. 2.
• Samuel Lee Hampton, 55, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 2.
Larceny/Theft
• David Robert Paul King, 34, Kendall Mill Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Aug. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Terence Reaves, 38, Hunter Drive, Laurinburg, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, impaired driving and speeding by exceeding a stated speed limit, Aug. 2.
Other charges
• Donald Lott, 29, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, Aug. 2.
• Miranda Steed, 24, Sedgebrook Street, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Aug. 2.
• Leon D. Spencer, 34, Everett Lane, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, Aug. 2.
• Frankie Washington, 31, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 2.
• Armond Berry, 40, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting, Aug. 2.
Incidents
• Police are investigating gunshots fired near Brentwood Street and Lamb Avenue, Aug. 2.
• Police are seeking whoever fired into an occupied residence on Wilson Place. No one was reported injured, Aug. 2.
• Police went to a residence on Commerce Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance, Aug. 2.
