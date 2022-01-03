Assault
• Debby Lynn Baskins, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and injury to personal property, Dec. 30.
Incidents
• Police went to an area outside a store on S. Main Street after receiving reports of an intoxicated man with a hatchet threatening passers-by. The man was apprehended by officers, Dec. 31.
• Police arrested a man after briefly chasing his vehicle after receiving reports of someone firing a rifle in the area of Crestview and Loftyview drives, Jan. 1.
• Police are investigating a bullet that struck the side of a house on Westbury Drive. No one was injured, Jan. 1.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Spring Brook Circle, Dec. 31.
• Police are investigating vandalism that damaged an exterior door of the women’s restroom at the field house of the Phillips Soccer Complex on Hedgecock Road, Jan. 1.
• Police went to a residence on Windchase Court after a report of a domestic disturbance, Dec. 31.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed at a residence on Hamilton Street. The man was administered Narcan and then taken to an area hospital, Dec. 30.
• Police went to a residence on Green Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance. One of the people involved tried to leave and resisted officers, Jan. 2.
• Police investigated a fight at a residence on Peachtree Drive, Dec. 31.
• Police are investigating several shots that struck an unoccupied building on Centennial Street, Jan. 1.
• Police are investigating a fight between two men outside a fast-food restaurant on Greensboro Road. One man said he was slapped, Dec. 30.
• Police investigated vandalism to windows of a residence on Waterstone Loop, Jan. 1.
• Police investigated vandalism that shattered the rear window of a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked along Burton Avenue, Jan. 1.
• Police investigated vandalism that broke out the passenger’s side rear-view mirror on a Nissan Rogue along Fern Avenue, Jan. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.