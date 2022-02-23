HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department posted a suggestion on social media Wednesday morning that drug dealers call police and turn in their rivals.
“Are you losing money to your drug-dealing competition?” the post on Twitter asks. “We offer a free service to help eliminate your problem.”
The tweet is labeled, “Attention Drug Dealers.”
The tweet lists two phone numbers to call with anonymous tips — 336-887-7874 for narcotics detectives and 336-889-4000 for Crimestoppers of High Point.
Other law enforcement agencies across the country have tried the same approach on Twitter dating back to at least the middle of last decade.
Capt. Patrick O’Toole said the High Point Police Department hopes to mirror the success some of the other agencies had with it.
“We are seeing a lot of agencies nationwide using social media platforms to invoke interest by humor, satire and irony,” O’Toole said.
The tweet was gaining traction Wednesday, he said. The goal of the tweet is to create buzz and produce leads for possible narcotics arrests.
“What this is is a satirical effort to generate contacts with us,” O’Toole said.
Using humorous approaches on the internet makes law enforcement more approachable, he said.
“It’s getting information to us so we can make an impact on drug activity in High Point,” O’Toole said.
