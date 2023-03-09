HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department wants to use funds through a federal program to purchase two new drones for its existing drone program.
The police have applied for $14,794 for the drones, which would give the drone unit three aerial devices. The High Point City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal during its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 20 at City Hall downtown at 211 S. Hamilton St.
The money would come through the U.S. Department of Justice Equitable Share Fund, which is forfeited assets to the federal government shared with the states and local governments. Holding the public hearing is part of the funding request process.
The new drones could be used for several purposes, according to police, including to document a crime scene, provide support during a tactical operation or help during missing person searches and community relations events, such as the annual High Point Police Department Community Day.
