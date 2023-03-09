HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department wants to use funds through a federal program to purchase two new drones for its existing drone program.

The police have applied for $14,794 for the drones, which would give the drone unit three aerial devices. The High Point City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal during its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 20 at City Hall downtown at 211 S. Hamilton St.

Trending Videos