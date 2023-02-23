HIGH POINT — Several High Point Police Department officers are going to enjoy a cold one for a good cause this weekend.
Well, not that kind of cold one. And enjoy may be a relative term.
The officers will take a plunge into way-too-cold water during the annual Triad Chill Polar Plunge fundraiser at Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe water park in Greensboro.
The annual Polar Plunge, which raises money for Special Olympics of N.C. athletes, starts with registration at 10 a.m. Saturday. The water park is off S. Holden Road near the interchange with Interstate 85 Business.
Representatives of area law enforcement agencies, community groups and individuals will take the plunge.
The High Point Police Department team, made up of four members, is called the High Point PD Plungers. To donate to the team, check the website https://bit.ly/3IxSybV to contribute online.
Polar plunges have been held to benefit the Special Olympics of N.C. since the mid-1990s, state organization President and CEO Keith Fishburne said.
“The multitude of polar plunges held through North Carolina have raised approximately $5 million for Special Olympics of N.C. over a 25-year period,” said Fishburne, who is based out of Morrisville.
And what will the weather be like for the plunge? The high Saturday will be 48 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
