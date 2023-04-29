HIGH POINT
Just the mention of this High Point lawman’s name probably caused bootleggers to shake in their liquor-concealing boots.
In fact, the crimefighter was such a local legend that, in addition to fear, he inspired — we’re not making this up — a poem that was published in newspapers all over the country. More on that in a minute.
His name was William Luther “Luke” Wheeless, but most folks just called him Sheriff. Ironically, he was never actually a sheriff — his 30-year law enforcement career included three years with the High Point Police Department and 27 years as a deputy with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, primarily with the High Point division — but his crime-fighting exploits were so notorious, he probably could’ve become the sheriff.
Sheriff’s heyday was in the 1930s and ’40s, when moonshiners, bootleggers and blockaders — the drivers who actually transported the illicit liquor — ran rampant in Guilford County. A late starter, Wheeless was in his mid-40s when he began his law enforcement career, but he made up for it by confiscating and/or destroying probably more white lightning than any other lawman in the county.
“That was my hobby,” a chuckling Wheeless told The High Point Enterprise when he retired in 1958 at age 74.
Old editions of The Enterprise contain numerous stories of Wheeless busting up moonshine stills and hauling in bootleggers, but some stories stand out more than others.
Consider, for example, the still Wheeless found that he believed to be one of the biggest moonshine operations in Guilford County history. After finding the well-hidden still in a rural patch of woods, Wheeless took great delight in dynamiting the still and its large stash of just-made inventory.
“Afterwards,” he said, “the trees looked like someone had poured 10,000 gallons of buttermilk over them.”
In 1935, he tracked down another still in the woods and confiscated 1,200 gallons of corn mash. In 1936, he raided a man’s woodshed and seized 3,600 pints of whiskey. For the mathematically challenged, that’s 450 gallons of whiskey in one raid.
Wheeless also assisted government revenuers on one occasion by tipping them off about a huge still hidden in rural Randolph County. The feds knew about the still, but they hadn’t been able to find it. Wheeless learned of the location when he overheard a couple of good ol’ boys talking about it in a courthouse corridor one day.
“One of the conversants had whiskey slop on his overalls,” The Enterprise explained. “Spotting the telltale slop stains, Wheeless sidled up. Lo and behold, the unsuspecting talkers were speaking in admiring terms of the well-chosen location of the undiscovered still.”
Busted.
Granted, Wheeless didn’t always get his man. In 1941, he was chasing a truck loaded with illicit booze, but a man named Frank Davis — “regarded by police officers as the king of Guilford bootleggers,” The Enterprise wrote — used his vehicle to block Wheeless from catching up to the truck. When the officer finally managed to get around Davis, Davis rammed into Wheeless’ vehicle and wrecked it, preventing him from catching the truck.
More times than not, though, the moonshiners and their cronies were no match for Wheeless. Even when they offered him bribes of as much as $1,000 to look the other way, Wheeless never took a dime. He was as straight as they came, and everyone knew it.
Which is apparently how he became the subject of an amusing, anonymously written poem that “went viral” in 1940, being published in many of the nation’s newspapers.
Wheeless found the poem on his windshield after he’d spent two hours in the woods busting up yet another moonshine still: “W.L. Wheeless is red-headed man, / He catch your liquor if he can. / He slips through the woods with the ease of a cat, / He can smell mash if it is buried in a vat. / If he goes to heaven and has his will, / He will catch St. Peter at a moonshine still.”
Confidentially, we doubt there are any moonshine stills in heaven — well, not since Luke Wheeless got there.
jtomlin@hpenews.com
