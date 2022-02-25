TRIAD — Radio host Brian “B Daht” McLaughlin readily admits he’s not a jazz aficionado, so he didn’t know much about John Coltrane and his legacy as a world-renowned jazz musician.
But when B Daht, as McLaughlin calls himself professionally, learned that Coltrane grew up in High Point — and that the jazz icon’s childhood home is still standing, and his piano is on display at the High Point Museum — he knew he had to incorporate Coltrane into his popular series of Black History Month video podcasts, “I Didn’t Know, Maybe You Didn’t Either.”
The series, which will conclude Monday, features 28 brief podcasts — one for each day of the month, each one about 90 seconds long — highlighting little-known snippets of Black history. For each podcast, B Daht introduces the segment from various North Carolina sites that have a link to Black history, and several episodes were introduced from either Coltrane’s childhood home or the High Point Museum.
“To be able to go and see the house where John Coltrane grew up and to be able to go see his piano, that’s a gem in High Point that I had no clue existed,” B Daht said during a telephone interview from his home in Charlotte.
While the podcasts themselves do not focus specifically on Coltrane, the introductions give exposure to him and to High Point, where he spent his formative years and honed his musical abilities.
As the podcast title suggests, the topics B Daht highlights are typically obscure: racist nursery rhymes; the origin of the word “cowboy”; dunking tanks; babies being offered as alligator bait; the origin of the term “hush puppies”; the Tuskegee experiment — a 40-year study in which Black men were intentionally given syphilis and weren’t told — and the white social worker who finally blew the whistle on the unethical study.
B Daht said he was surprised by stories such as the origin of “hush puppies,” which is believed to have been during the days of slavery.
“Sometimes enslaved people couldn’t escape from the plantation because of the dogs,” B Daht explained. “So they would take these little balls of flour, toss them under the fence to the dogs, and they’d say, ‘Hush, puppy!’ as they were leaving.”
B Daht may be best-known in the Triad for his work on local hip-hop radio station WJMH (102 Jamz), where he began his entertainment career in 2004. In 2014, he debuted as a cast member of the popular MTV2 show “Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out.”
The “I Didn’t Know” podcast began as a personal journey for B Daht when he began reading about Black history in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer during an arrest. The more he learned — and the more he shared what he’d been learning — he began to realize he had the makings of an educational podcast.
The podcast got a huge shot in the arm when it was picked up for Black History Month by nationally known radio host Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia’s Black Effect Podcast Network.
“Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from all races and from all ages,” B Daht said. “I’m super-appreciative that Charlamagne Tha God took a gamble on me, and I would love to keep this momentum moving forward. I’m planning to film some 30-minute shorts and pitch those so I can continue to tell these stories that we should’ve already known, but we don’t.”
