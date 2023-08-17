HIGH POINT — A man and woman who were charged with attempted murder in a child abuse case more than three years ago pleaded guilty to reduced charges this week and were sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

Ajia Latoria Marshall, the stepmother of the child, and Bradley Xavier Kimble, the father, were arrested in March 2020 after a month-long investigation that when staff of a High Point elementary school reported discovering the child had significant injuries and health problems traced to abuse.