HIGH POINT — A man and woman who were charged with attempted murder in a child abuse case more than three years ago pleaded guilty to reduced charges this week and were sentenced to more than nine years in prison.
Ajia Latoria Marshall, the stepmother of the child, and Bradley Xavier Kimble, the father, were arrested in March 2020 after a month-long investigation that when staff of a High Point elementary school reported discovering the child had significant injuries and health problems traced to abuse.
Both pleaded guilty Monday in Guilford County Superior Court to felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and felony conspiracy to commit child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Matt Stockdale said.
Both originally faced a long list of charges, including attempted murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder and assault by strangulation.
Marshall was sentenced to nine years and five months to 12 years and four months in prison.
Kimble was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison.
Two step-grandparents of the child, who also had faced nearly identical charges as the child’s father and stepmother, pleaded guilty to reduced charges last year.
Russell Bruinton pleaded guilty in April 2022 to felony child abuse inflicting serious mental injury, Stockdale said. He was sentenced to three years and three months to five years in prison.
Janie Marshall pleaded guilty in May 2022 to felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, felony conspiracy to commit child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and felony child abuse inflicting serious mental injury, Stockdale said. She was sentenced to 18 years to 23 years and eight months in prison.
