HIGH POINT — A furniture purchasing cooperative for retailers has announced plans to build its own showroom building on S. Main Street.
The two lower floors of Furniture First Buying Group’s four-floor, 40,000-square-foot building at 336 S. Main St. will be for member use, and the two upper floors will be showroom space that can be leased, the industry publication Furniture Today reported on Friday.
The current 1,622-square-foot building on the site, which Guilford County property records show was built in 1965, will be torn down. Until Feb. 19 it housed the Plaza Café.
Alex Hatzudis and his wife, Maria, opened Plaza Cafe in 1989 and announced earlier this month that it was closing because their landlord had sold the building.
It’s been a popular breakfast and lunch spot and one of the few year-round restaurants on the south end of the downtown showroom district.
Before Plaza Café, the building had been the Townhouse Restaurant, which was then affiliated with the Townhouse Inn hotel across the street.
The area has seen redevelopment for this use in recent years, including the Riverside Furniture showroom that was completed last year on the former YMCA site diagonally across the S. Main/Russell intersection.
Furniture First officials told Furniture Today that they plan for the new building to be ready to open by October 2023.
Furniture First currently leases a 5,000-square-foot showroom in the International Home Furnishing Center.
