HIGH POINT — Longtime High Point restaurant Plaza Cafe will close Feb. 19, according to owner Alex Hatzudis.
His landlord is selling the property where the restaurant is, at S. Main Street and Russell Avenue, possibly for redevelopment as a High Point Market showroom, he said.
Hatzudis and his wife, Maria, opened Plaza Cafe in 1989 in the building that was previously the Townhouse Restaurant, which was then affiliated with the Townhouse Inn hotel across the street.
It’s been a popular breakfast and lunch spot and one of the few year-round restaurants on the south end of the downtown showroom district.
Hatzudis, 77, said he’s thankful that the restaurant has had a lot of loyal customers over the years and that he’s grateful for the community’s support.
“People here are like extended family,” said Bonnie Peeler, who’s been a waitress at Plaza Cafe for about 30 years. “We’ve watched them grow up and watched their children grow up. We love them as much as they love us.”
Hatzudis began in the restaurant business in High Point when he owned Alex’s House, which opened in 1980 on N. Main Street. He later sold it and moved back to his native Greece for a time. Alex’s House is still in operation under different ownership.
The Plaza Cafe property, which sits on just under a half acre on a corner lot, is owned by a family trust and has not changed hands since 2015, according to the deed.
A representative of the owner or the firm that manages the property could not be reached for comment.
Hatzudis said it’s his understanding the restaurant building will be demolished to make way for a three-story, ground-up showroom.
The area has seen redevelopment for this use in recent years, including the Riverside Furniture showroom that was completed last year on the former YMCA site diagonally across the S. Main/Russell intersection.
