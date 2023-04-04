HIGH POINT — That sports equipment gathering dust in your garage or closet could be Chris DeHart’s bread and butter.
The owner of the new Play It Again Sports store in High Point, he buys used golf clubs, baseball gloves, free weights and a slew of other types of sporting goods and offers them for sale.
Inventory comes in for a variety of reasons.
“Probably, the most common thing we hear is, ‘It’s sitting. I don’t use it anymore.’ Their treadmill has become a clothes hanger,” he said. “Another reason is, ‘What I have is a little older, and I want to upgrade.’ ”
The store opened last month at the Oak Hollow Village shopping center at 1231 Eastchester Drive, in the space previously occupied by Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
“What was really attractive was the location and the 35,000 cars that go across this road every day,” DeHart said.
A national chain with about 300 stores, Play It Again Sports previously had another High Point location under different ownership from 1993 to 2002, DeHart said.
“I’ve always been a longtime customer. Sporting gear is very expensive,” he said. “A lot of it is size-based. For example, in youth sports, you might get one season out of an expensive bat.”
The store offers a vast inventory of new items, but DeHart said most of his sales are used goods.
“The majority of our revenue comes from used equipment. When we buy something used, it still needs to be in fairly reasonable shape,” he said. “For example, High Point has a huge disc golf following. We probably have 1,600 discs in stock.”
Golf gear, along with baseball and softball equipment, are his biggest sellers, along with free weights.
Generally speaking, used items are priced at about half the cost of new ones.
The store will pay cash for items that are brought in or offer store credit that’s of slightly higher value, DeHart said.
“We do that because we want you to keep your cash here,” he said. “Our whole purpose is to fill a need in the community, where there’s that family that maybe could not afford to buy brand new (merchandise), so we give them another option.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.