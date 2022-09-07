HIGH POINT — Chicken restaurant chain Zaxby’s has filed development plans for a new High Point location.
A site plan is under review by the city for a 3,000-square-foot building that would be constructed from the ground up on an undeveloped outparcel at the corner of W. Wendover Avenue and Penny Road.
The address of the 1.48-acre site is 4015 Precision Way. It’s diagonally across W. Wendover Avenue from an existing Zaxby’s at 3895 Brian Jordan Place in the Palladium shopping center.
Zaxby’s headquarters did not respond to a request for comment as to whether it plans to maintain the existing location.
It has one other High Point restaurant at 1827 N. Main St.
It submitted plans to the city in July for a 56-seat restaurant with a drive-thru at the corner outparcel next to a Mattress Warehouse store and in front of Walmart Neighborhood Market.
The initial site plan states there would be no direct access to the restaurant from Wendover Avenue or Penny Road, with Precision Way to serve as the only point of ingress and egress for the property.
City officials are awaiting a second site plan submission from the applicant, along with design and construction plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.