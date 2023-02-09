HIGH POINT — City officials say they hope to improve turnaround time for development inquiries and records by staffing up a key department.
The City Council has approved a request by the Planning and Development Department to create a new position for a junior planner who would take on roles that include serving as a point of contact for the public to explain regulations and procedures to developers, architects, engineers and residents.
“There’s a lot of public inquiries about what’s happening in High Point — questions about signs, questions about adding anything to commercial or residential properties. So we’re getting a lot of inquiries over the past few years,” said Planning Director Sushil Nepal. “By adding this staff, we’re trying to take away some of the daily calls and questions that the senior staff is taking on and allow this junior planner to take on that role.”
The department had such a position in the past, but a restructuring in 2021 shifted most of its responsibilities to the Inspection Services Department.
The new position will be housed within the planning department’s development services division, which processes construction permits and reviews of things like site plans for projects.
The volume of these types of records submitted to the city has essentially doubled since 2020. “In turn, we hear a lot of customer dissatisfaction, meaning there are complaints coming that we are not providing timely reviews, and oftentimes (council members) hear that, and the manager’s office as well,” Nepal said.
If the position is filled before the end of the city’s fiscal year in June, it will be funded by vacancy savings. Going forward, it will be budgeted among the department’s full-time staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.