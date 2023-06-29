HIGH POINT — The High Point Planning and Development Department wants to fill key positions, as interest in large and small growth projects continues at a steady pace.
Officials have been trying for months to fill a newly created junior planner position to serve as a customer-service point of contact for the public, Planning Director Sushil Nepal said.
“We advertised for it, and we were at the point of interviewing candidates, but they moved on. And that’s what we’re struggling with now — there is demand for planners, and people are picking and choosing,” Nepal said.
He said his goal is for the position to serve in an entry-level capacity and be able to answer questions from developers, architects, engineers and other professionals, as well as general inquiries from the public.
“Our senior planners during the day, their primary focus is on reviewing site plans. But some days, they don’t get a chance to work on those projects, because there may be calls coming in with questions about fences, or signs,” Nepal said.
The new position would give the department someone with technical expertise to be able to field these types of questions and free the senior planners, which would in turn expedite approvals of development plans, he said.
Senior planners also work with applicants on rezonings and annexations, as well as amendments to the city’s development ordinance, such as the recent overhaul of sign regulations.
The department is also looking for a top administrator to replace Chris Andrews, who supervised the development services division and left to become planning manager for the city of Greensboro.
In addition, candidates are being sought to replace longtime Planning Administrator Heidi Galanti, who recently retired, though she is managing the High Point 2045 comprehensive plan project on a part-time basis.
Nepal said the department recently filled a new position with the hiring of Amy McBride as a senior planner.
McBride, who previously worked in a similar role for the city of Winston-Salem, has expertise in urban forestry and will help the city with new focus areas, such as preservation of open space and street trees in development plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.