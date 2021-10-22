HIGH POINT — City planners have recommended denying a zoning change that would allow development of a shopping center at a north High Point intersection because the request conflicts with long-range plans for the area.
In a report issued this week, Planning and Development Department staff maintain that a proposed 75,000-square-foot commercial project consisting of a grocery store and several outparcels at Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street would be out of character with the surrounding area, which is predominantly residential.
Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida, has applied to rezone 13 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection from residential single-family to a conditional zoning retail center use and conditional zoning limited business.
The developer is also asking the city to change the land use plan classification for the site from low-density residential to local convenience commercial.
Both requests are scheduled to be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 26. It’s an advisory board to the City Council, which takes final action on zoning cases.
The staff report provides guidance for both boards, which could reach a different conclusion and approve the project.
City planners wrote in the report that existing long-range plans don’t support commercial uses at the intensity proposed by the applicant.
Rezoning the site to a retail center district would set policy governing how other corners of this intersection and other parcels abutting a corner lot could be developed, the report stated.
This zoning classification is designed to accommodate high-intensity retail serving a regional area, such as the Palladium shopping center.
A different district, such as limited business, geared toward lower-intensity office, retail and personal service uses adjacent to and within residential neighborhoods would be more compatible, planners said.
Brian Gavigan, an attorney representing the developer, declined to comment on the staff’s recommendation, other than to reiterate his prior arguments that the project is needed to serve booming residential growth and that it won’t disrupt surrounding neighborhoods.
He also argues that the site is suitable for commercial use because it’s at the intersection of two major thoroughfares that are being widened.
But staff pointed out that the road projects have been incorporated into long-range plans since the early 2000s, and none of the documents suggested the establishment of a retail commercial node at this location.
Neighbors have mounted a petition campaign against the project, raising concerns that it would bring increased traffic and crime and threaten the historic value of the Mendenhall-Blair House on the zoning site, which dates to the mid-19th century and is believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad, which helped slaves escape to free states.
Gavigan said the developer has pledged to preserve and enhance the house.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com
