HIGH POINT — City officials are once again recommending that a Publix-anchored shopping center should not be allowed at a north High Point intersection.
In a report issued Tuesday, the Planning and Development Department wrote that a major commercial project like the one proposed at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street would conflict with the city’s long-range plans that guide growth in this largely residential area.
Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida, has applied to rezone most of the 12-acre site from residential single-family to a conditional zoning retail center use.
The developer is also asking the city to change the land use plan classification for the site from low-density residential to local convenience commercial.
They’re proposing a project called Mendenhall Marketplace that would include a 48,000-square-foot Publix grocery store and two outparcels.
Both requests are scheduled to be considered on Tuesday, April 26, by the Planning and Zoning Commission, an advisory board to the City Council, which takes final action on zoning cases.
The staff report provides guidance for both boards, which could reach a different conclusion and approve the project.
A representative for the developer could not be reached for comment on the findings in the report.
Planners determined that the case is “very similar” to one Halvorsen Holdings put forth last year that was unanimously voted down by the zoning commission before it was withdrawn.
The report cited many of the same concerns that staff voiced about the previous case.
“The primary issues of concern pertaining to this request are the lack of consistency/compatibility with the land use plan and the proposed intensity of commercial development,” the report states.
The city’s land use plan and other policies that are designed to guide growth, as well as prior zoning cases in this area, don’t support high-intensity commercial development there, planners found.
The developer has applied to carve out a small portion of the site where it wants to relocate the historic Mendenhall-Blair House and rezone it to a conditional zoning limited business district.
Staff wrote that this type of commercial zoning is more compatible with residential neighborhoods, as opposed to the retail center district, which the developer is seeking for most of the site.
This zoning classification is designed to accommodate high-intensity retail serving a regional area, such as the Palladium shopping center, the report noted.
The case has drawn strong opposition from neighbors, who argue that allowing commercial development on this scale would be out of character with the area and bring negative impacts like increased traffic.
Halvorsen Holdings representatives have countered that their project is designed to serve the area’s booming population growth and won’t disrupt surrounding neighborhoods.
They’ve also responded by offering changes to the project’s architecture, lighting and screening that are above the city’s requirements.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.