HIGH POINT — City planners recommend approving a rezoning request that would allow development of a new K-8 school that would be annexed into High Point.
In a report issued Wednesday, Planning and Development Department staff wrote that Guilford County Schools’ pledged traffic improvements and other development conditions for its proposed 900-seat institution would make it an appropriate use for a 30.3-acre site within High Point’s northwest annexation area.
GCS is asking the city to annex and apply institutional zoning with conditions to the undeveloped tract at Boylston and S. Bunker Hill roads to support the proposed school, which is designed to address overcrowding at Southwest Guilford elementary and middle schools.
The request is scheduled to be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday. It’s an advisory board to the City Council, which takes final action on zoning cases.
The staff report provides guidance for both boards, which could concur with the recommendation or reach different conclusions.
Planners wrote that GCS’ request does not conflict with the city’s long-range plans, which support residential uses in this area.
“It is not uncommon for institutional uses, such as a school, to be located in residential areas,” the report states.
City utility lines were extended into the area more than a decade ago, and growth has picked up in their wake.
The proposed school has drawn opposition from neighbors, with issues related to traffic emerging as a top concern.
GCS is offering a slew of transportation conditions aimed at improving Boylston and S. Bunker Hill roads, both of which are two-lane, to enable them to accommodate heavier traffic volumes.
These include turn lanes at intersections and two access points to the school site.
There would also be a requirement to develop roadways within the campus to allow queuing of vehicles for student pick-up and drop-off and for school buses.
