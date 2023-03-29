HIGH POINT — A city advisory board on Tuesday gave its blessing to two rezoning requests that would support proposed affordable housing developments in High Point.
Wynnefield Properties of Jamestown is seeking approvals for a 72-unit apartment complex at Old Winston Road and N. University Parkway and a separate, 120-unit project at 1400 Brentwood St.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approving requested zoning changes for both.
“I get lots and lots of phone calls about people looking for housing. People are desperate right now,” said Linda Gomez, who lives near the proposed site of the Flats at Old Winston.
Wynnefield Properties is asking the city to rezone the 3.7-acre site on the northwest corner of the intersection from a residential single-family category to a multifamily district with conditions that would allow up to 26 units per acre.
The site, which is directly behind the N. Main Street Walmart, consists of three parcels that are mostly undeveloped, except for two single-family houses that Wynnefield Properties has under contract to purchase.
The Lofts at Brentwood is proposed for the former Brentwood School site, which has been vacant since 1984.
The developer would demolish the nearly 100-year-old building to make way for new apartments.
If the rezonings are granted, both projects would hinge on whether Wynnefield Properties can obtain federal low-income housing tax credit financing.
If approved, the apartments would be rented to families earning 30% to 80% of the area median income.
