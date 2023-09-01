HIGH POINT — The High Point Community Foundation will announce today a challenge grant of $100,000 toward a goal of raising $800,000 to underwrite a literacy tutoring program for students in public schools in High Point.
The Students First Literacy Initiative will be done in partnership with Guilford County Schools and is intended to “aggressively address High Point’s historical and very significant literacy challenge,” the foundation said in a press release.
The announcement is planned for a GCS event at The Factory at Congdon Yards at 10 a.m. celebrating Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s first year in office.
This announcement puts the foundation at the forefront of efforts to try to replace the federal pandemic-relief money that GCS has been using for its current high-dosage tutoring efforts, which HPCF President Paul Lessard said have been effective. That federal funding expires in 2024.
The tutoring program countywide costs about $3 million a year, according to GCS.
“With federal funding winding down, this innovative literacy program needs consistent funding, and that is why the foundation is stepping up to be a financial partner,” Lessard said. “We are in the business of meeting unmet needs in our community, and this need must be a priority for High Point.”
The foundation’s $100,000 grant is the largest local funding commitment GCS has received to date, GCS officials said.
The commitment from the High Point Community Foundation is vital for the continuation of the supports students need, Oakley said in a prepared statement.
“We are so grateful that the community is rallying to our call to action, especially the High Point Community Foundation under the leadership of Paul Lessard,” she said. “The pandemic erased decades of academic gains. These commitments from government and philanthropic leaders to come alongside us clearly show the impact we can have when we work together for Guilford County students.”
Currently only 44% of High Point students entering third grade are reading at grade level, only 38% of High Point eighth-graders are proficient readers, and only 55.8% of High Point 10th-graders are proficient, according to GCS statistics cited by the foundation.
The Students First initiative will begin in 2024 at four elementary schools with high poverty levels — Kirkman Park, Northwood, Montlieu and Parkview — with the intention of expanding so that eventually every public-school student in High Point has the necessary support to read at grade level by third grade, the foundation said.
This would help ensure they go on to thrive in their elementary, middle and high school years and graduate “college- and career-ready,” said Dawn Spencer, a former GCS principal and the chair of the Students First Initiative.
“We believe addressing illiteracy ‘upstream’ at the beginning of our local students’ educational journeys will be the most effective and cost-efficient approach,” she said. “Long-term, this strategy will reduce the multitude of negative outcomes that are caused by low literacy rates, including school dropouts, poor school performance, poverty, crime, and a functionally illiterate workforce.”
Ann Busby, the founding executive director of Communities In Schools of High Point and a member of the Students First Committee, said this initiative is key to High Point’s future.
“This initiative is critically important because our economic vitality and prosperity is inextricably linked to the literacy of our children. Our literacy numbers in our adult workforce are also unacceptably low, and we must remember that the progressive, 21st-century companies we want to attract to High Point will absolutely need employees who can read,” she said.
HPCF’s long-term goal is to establish a multi-million-dollar endowment targeting the overall educational needs of High Point public-school students, said John Bencini, chairman of the foundation. The funds will be raised, managed and granted by a Students First committee made up with HPCF trustees and local educational experts, including GCS representation.
“We are in a very real sense creating a permanent ‘financial resource’ that will always be here to invest in our community’s most valuable assets, our children,” he said.
