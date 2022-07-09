HIGH POINT — Three years ago this month, Mayor Jay Wagner shook up the race for the city’s top elected office when he proposed studying whether to split the High Point schools from the countywide Guilford County Schools.
But there still has not been a study even begun of whether High Point could or should revert to a city school district like the one that existed prior to the merger of the High Point, Greensboro and county school systems in 1993.
Wagner told The High Point Enterprise this week that he remains committed to his proposal, but it was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I did not believe that beginning the study during the pandemic would be the best way to accomplish the task,” Wagner said. “I still intend to undertake this study before the end of my current term.”
Wagner’s four-year term concludes in December 2023.
At the time Wagner made the proposal at the July 2019 State of the City Luncheon, he was running for mayor against Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster and former commissioner Bruce Davis.
Foster and Davis said this week that they aren’t surprised no progress has happened on Wagner’s proposal because they always considered it a political ploy.
“I think he knew that was a topic that a lot of people in High Point were concerned about,” Foster said. “I think that he threw that out there knowing it would steer people one way or the other, but there’s been no subsequent movement on it. So if it was something that you really felt strongly about, you would have kept it going.”
Davis agreed.
“I don’t think he was serious about it,” he said. After the election, the proposal “dropped off the map just as quickly as it came up.”
In the 2019 election, Davis was eliminated in the primary, and Wagner defeated Foster in the general election with 51.5% of the vote, a margin of 422 votes out of 11,028 ballots cast.
Foster, who expressed reservations about Wagner’s proposal during the election, said she believes Wagner’s proposal influenced the outcome of the race. She spoke with voters who had considered casting a ballot for her but voted for Wagner because of the proposal.
Wagner denies the proposal was just campaign rhetoric.
“The status of our public schools, or at least the perception of the status of our public schools, not only affects our children but also affects whether people choose to live and locate companies in High Point,” he said. “All of that factors into our ability to compete economically. It’s an issue we have to address to be economically competitive in the long term.”
Wagner said he wants a study committee “to evaluate the status of education in High Point and to determine the future structure necessary to improve education for our children.”
Among the tasks of the study committee would be examining how the High Point schools have fared during the past 29 years under the merged school district and whether a return to local control of city schools is a viable option.
“We cannot formulate a plan without better understanding the current status of education in High Point. I believe a proper study will give us greater understanding,” he said.
Among the topics Wagner has envisioned studying are:
• The public perception of High Point schools.
• Why some High Point schools have consistently low student performance scores.
• Whether the merger of the school systems has resulted in a better education for city students.
• Steps to improve education in High Point schools.
Wagner said the lack of an elected High Pointer on the nine-member Guilford County Board of Education for the past four years highlights the need to examine the topic.
“I believe that High Point is responsible for the education of its children,” Wagner said. “We owe it to them and to the future of our city.”
