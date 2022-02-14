HIGH POINT — The Machine, recognized as one of America’s premier Pink Floyd tribute bands for more than 30 years, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
One of the earliest Pink Floyd tribute bands, the New York-based band performs a diverse mix of Pink Floyd’s extensive 16-album repertoire, including favorites “The Wall” and “Dark Side of the Moon,” with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems. The performance includes a mesmerizing light and multimedia show.
“The Machine look nothing like Pink Floyd, but that doesn’t matter,” wrote Matthew Webber of Spin magazine. “They sound exactly like Pink Floyd, and that’s what counts.”
The Machine has sold out theaters, premier showcase rooms and casinos across North America, Europe and Asia, performed at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Gathering of the Vibes, and shared the stage with full symphony orchestras.
Tickets range from $25 to $35 and can be purchased by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets also can be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents and for groups of 10 or more.
The Guilford County mask mandate remains in effect, so masks are required to be worn in the building during the show.
